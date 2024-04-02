Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet on injured trio and Tyler Dupree and Liam Byrne disciplinary charges

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet is not getting too caught up in the Operational Rules Tribunals two of his stars will be heading to tonight.

Whilst Liam Byrne is set to defend a Grade E Head Contact charge, Tyler Dupree has appealed a Grade C Head Contact charge following the Warriors’ 12-4 defeat to St Helens on Good Friday.

Peet, however, is determined to control the controllables.

“I’m not going to comment on the Match Review Panel stuff, it is what it is. We have to control what we can control,” Peet said.

“We have to improve our technique, I’m not going to waste too much energy on that.”

Peet also gave an update on Ethan Havard, Mike Cooper and Sam Walters, with the trio not yet ready to replace Dupree and Byrne if needs be.

“Ethan is not named in the squad but we are expecting him in the second Castleford game – he will play in the home one. Mike Cooper will probably be the same whilst Sam Walters had an operation.”

One player who will be coming up against Wigan for the first time since his exit will be Leigh winger Umyla Hanley.

Hanley played just 11 games for the Warriors after debuting during the 2020 Super League season before a spell at Newcastle Thunder brought him to the Leopards ahead of the 2023 season.

Peet, however, isn’t surprised the 22-year-old is back in Super League and playing well.

“I worked a lot with Umyla so I’m pleased to see he is showing what he is capable of.

“He is a good kid, so I’m not surprised to see him doing well now he’s got an extended run in the team.”

