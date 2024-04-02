Rugby league fans vote for the best TV pundit in the British game

LEAGUE EXPRESS readers have been voting for who they feel is the best TV pundit in the British game.

Among the candidates were Kyle Amor, Kevin Brown, Sam Tomkins, Barrie McDermott, Jon Wilkin, Jon Wells and Terry O’Connor with one name taking over a quarter of the percentage.

That man is Amor, who rose to fame whilst covering Channel 4 Super League alongside caller Mark Wilson, with 25.08 per cent of the vote.

In second is Brown with 18.59 per cent, who has appeared on Sky Sports, Channel 4, the BBC and Premier Sports in recent years, impressing with his quick wit and intelligence as a former halfback.

Another former playmaker is in third, with ex-Catalans Dragons veteran Tomkins taking the bronze medal with 14.79 per cent of the vote.

Four sees ex-Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors prop McDermott on 13.84 per cent with Wilkin on 12.90 per cent.

In sixth and seventh are Sky Sports stalwarts Wells and O’Connor on 10.84 per cent and 3.96 per cent respectively.

