Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet wants to keep Warrington Wolves loanee at the DW Stadium beyond 2023

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has admitted he wants to keep Warrington Wolves loanee Toby King at the DW Stadium beyond the 2023 Super League season.

King has settled in seamlessly at the Warriors after signing a season long loan with Peet’s side, playing a part in Wigan’s tremendous rise to the top of the Super League table and Peet has hailed the centre’s impact after he was called up to Shaun Wane’s England squad for the win over France at the weekend.

“I think he has made a good start, he’s a very popular member of the group,” Peet said.

‘He seems to enjoy the environment, he’s really happy here. It’ll be great if he’s here beyond this season. We like him and respect what he brings to the group. He’s fit in well as a Wigan player.

“We are ten games in, he is fit as a fiddle. He competes and I was really proud of him at the weekend playing for England.”

Peet will have both Iain Thornley and Ryan Hampshire back in the squad for Wigan’s clash against Hull FC on Thursday following a run-out for the reserves at the weekend.

“Our reserves game against Wakefield was a real strong test, they had a few first team players in there. Iain and Ryan go into our squad off the back of our games. It’s a great advertisement for the reserves.

“I’m just really grateful for the game.”