Leigh Leopards vs Castleford Tigers: Team news and injuries as debutant in line for Andy Last’s side with Greg Eden out

LEIGH LEOPARDS host the Castleford Tigers this Friday night at the Leigh Sports Village.

There have been differing fortunes for both sides so far in 2023, with Leigh sitting pretty with five wins from ten games in their first season back in Super League.

Castleford, meanwhile, have won just two games, meaning they sit second bottom in the Super League table.

Team news and injuries

Leigh will have Ben Nakubuwai back in contention following injury whilst Aaron Smith and former Love Island contestant Keanan Brand could also return.

The Tigers could welcome back Gareth Widdop and Niall Evalds from illness, with young winger Elliot Wallis primed to make his debut. Cain Robb is also included after spending over a month out with a broken hand. There is, however, no Greg Eden.

Leigh Leopards’ 21-man squad

1 Zak Hardaker

2 Tom Briscoe

3 Ed Chamberlain

4 Ricky Leutele

5 Josh Charnley

6 Joe Mellor

7 Lachlan Lam

8 Tom Amone

9 Edwin Ipape

10 Robbie Mulhern

13 John Asiata

14 Ben Nakubuwai

15 Ben Reynolds

16 Oliver Holmes

17 Gareth O’Brien

19 Aaron Smith

23 Jacob Gannon

24 Kai O’Donnell

26 Nathan Wilde

27 Ava Seumanufagai

Castleford Tigers’ 21-man squad

1 Niall Evalds

3 Jordan Turner

5 Bureta Faraimo

7 Jacob Miller

8 George Lawler

9 Paul McShane

10 George Griffin

11 Kenny Edwards

12 Alex Mellor

13 Joe Westerman

14 Nathan Massey

16 Adam Milner

17 Jack Broadbent

20 Muizz Mustapha

24 Cain Robb

25 Brad Martin

26 Elliot Wallis

28 Sam Hall

32 Liam Watts

38 Luis Johnson