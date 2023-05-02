Leigh Leopards vs Castleford Tigers: Team news and injuries as debutant in line for Andy Last’s side with Greg Eden out

LEIGH LEOPARDS host the Castleford Tigers this Friday night at the Leigh Sports Village.
There have been differing fortunes for both sides so far in 2023, with Leigh sitting pretty with five wins from ten games in their first season back in Super League.
Castleford, meanwhile, have won just two games, meaning they sit second bottom in the Super League table.
Team news and injuries
Leigh will have Ben Nakubuwai back in contention following injury whilst Aaron Smith and former Love Island contestant Keanan Brand could also return.
The Tigers could welcome back Gareth Widdop and Niall Evalds from illness, with young winger Elliot Wallis primed to make his debut. Cain Robb is also included after spending over a month out with a broken hand. There is, however, no Greg Eden.
Leigh Leopards’ 21-man squad
1 Zak Hardaker
2 Tom Briscoe
3 Ed Chamberlain
4 Ricky Leutele
5 Josh Charnley
6 Joe Mellor
7 Lachlan Lam
8 Tom Amone
9 Edwin Ipape
10 Robbie Mulhern
13 John Asiata
14 Ben Nakubuwai
15 Ben Reynolds
16 Oliver Holmes
17 Gareth O’Brien
19 Aaron Smith
23 Jacob Gannon
24 Kai O’Donnell
26 Nathan Wilde
27 Ava Seumanufagai
Castleford Tigers’ 21-man squad
1 Niall Evalds
3 Jordan Turner
5 Bureta Faraimo
7 Jacob Miller
8 George Lawler
9 Paul McShane
10 George Griffin
11 Kenny Edwards
12 Alex Mellor
13 Joe Westerman
14 Nathan Massey
16 Adam Milner
17 Jack Broadbent
20 Muizz Mustapha
24 Cain Robb
25 Brad Martin
26 Elliot Wallis
28 Sam Hall
32 Liam Watts
38 Luis Johnson