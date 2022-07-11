Wigan Warriors’ Brad Singleton one of eight Super League players banned after Magic Weekend

Wigan Warriors prop Brad Singleton has been handed a three-match ban for the high tackle which saw him dismissed against St Helens at Magic Weekend.

Singleton was shown the red card for a shoulder to the head of Saints’ Curtis Sironen in the second half of a match Wigan went on to lose.

He has been issued with a three-match ban by the match review panel for what was judged a Grade C high tackle, so will miss the Warriors’ upcoming games against Hull FC, Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR.

In total, eight players have been given suspensions following the Magic round at Newcastle’s St James’ Park.

There are two-match bans for four props – Leeds Rhinos’ Matt Prior, Castleford Tigers’ Liam Watts, Wakefield Trinity’s Rob Butler and Salford Red Devils’ Sitaleki Akauola.

Prior has been punished for a Grade B late hit on kicker and Watts for a Grade B high tackle in the match between the pair’s teams, which Leeds won.

Butler’s ban is for a Grade C dangerous throw, for the incident that saw him sent to the bin in the second half of Wakefield’s defeat to Toulouse Olympique.

Meanwhile, Akauola will miss Salford’s next two fixtures following a Grade B intentional trip in defeat to Huddersfield Giants.

The match review panel have also given out one-match bans to three players, including two following the Hull derby.

Hull FC’s Connor Wynne has been suspended for a Grade B late hit on passer, while Hull KR’s Dean Hadley is punished for a Grade B late hit on kicker.

St Helens’ Sione Mata’utia has also been banned for one game following a Grade A late hit on passer in the win over Wigan.

The panel charged Hull FC’s Brad Fash with Grade A dangerous contact for the tackled that saw him sin binned, but he has avoided a ban.

Warrington Wolves’ George Williams and Salford’s Brodie Croft have also avoided suspensions despite Grade A late hit on passer charges.