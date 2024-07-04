Wigan Warriors chairman reveals where IMG “have done a really good job”

WIGAN WARRIORS chairman Chris Brookes has explained why IMG “have done a really good job” on raising standards within Super League.

IMG took a major shareholding stake in rugby league back in September 2022 in a bid to ‘reimagine’ the sport following a number of years in the wilderness.

Since then, the marketing giants have released their own five pillars to improve standards within the sport to get as many ‘Grade A’ clubs as possible in Super League.

At the provisional grading checkpoint, seven top flight sides earned a Grade A whilst five Super League clubs were given B and given areas from which to improve ahead of the real grading schedule at the end of this year.

For Brookes, he believes that IMG has kicked clubs into gear, whilst he also highlighted a way in which the marketing gurus can improve the game further.

“IMG have done a really good job on the standards,” Brookes said on the League Express podcast.

“The work IMG are doing around grading has been very important. Everyone has had to up their game to meet those criteria and that gives everyone a decent base.

“We all, together, need to work with IMG on further work on reimagining the game.

“Great Britain is an example of an iconic brand. So how can we use the power of IMG, for instance, to really generate a sense of excitement around an iconic brand to then bring the two games together from the southern and northern hemisphere?”

