Wigan Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski gives verdict on potential signing of Nathan Cleary

WIGAN WARRIORS chief executive Kris Radlinski has given his own verdict on the potential signing of Penrith Panthers wonder Nathan Cleary.

Cleary was a special guest at Saturday’s Super League Grand Final between Wigan Warriors and Hull KR, with his partner, Mary Fowler currently plying her trade with Manchester City.

The Penrith halfback – who has just won his fourth Grand Final in a row with the Panthers – was sporting a KR shirt which certainly got tongues wagging after speculation had linked Cleary with a move to the northern hemisphere.

However, the 26-year-old put paid to those rumours when approached by Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks live at half-time of the Grand Final on Saturday.

“Not anytime soon to be honest,” Cleary responded to Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks’ question about potentially moving to Super League.

“I’ve seen all the rumours but I get to come over here and see her play which is nice and just have a break but, I won’t be moving over here anytime soon.”

That being said, Wigan CEO Radlinski has given his own verdict, insisting that “everybody” would try and sign Cleary if he did indeed fancy moving halfway across the world.

“Obviously, he’s the best player in the world. What he’s done for many years is outstanding,” Radlinski said live on Sky Sports News.

“I think to have him there at Old Trafford on Saturday night was fantastic and I’m sure that he saw the occasion and part of him fancied that.

“I think if Nathan’s name comes on the market then everybody would be trying to sign him. I’m pretty comfortable with the squad that we’ve got at the moment but he’d certainly be great for Super League.”

That being said, the financial package that would have to come with it would make a number of clubs shy away, with Cleary’s current salary sitting at $1.2 million – almost £620,000 per year.

