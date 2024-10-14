RFL issue response to fan trouble at Super League Grand Final

THE RFL has issued a response to fan trouble that took place inside and outside of Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

The clash between Wigan Warriors and Hull KR was hard fought on the field, with Matt Peet’s side eventually running out 9-2 winners over Willie Peters’ men.

One sour point of the showpiece event, however, was the trouble that was videoed and placed on social media by a number of fans.

After being contacted by League Express in the wake of such reports of trouble, the RFL has issued a response.

The RFL told League Express: “As standard practice after a central event we will receive an event report from Old Trafford highlighting any issues on the day.”

They’re at it again pic.twitter.com/mKRcHvuSBd — Adam Beasley (@Adam_Beasley8) October 12, 2024

