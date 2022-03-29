Wigan Warriors coach reveals extent of Kai Pearce-Paul injury

Wigan Warriors forward Kai Pearce-Paul has been ruled out for at least “a few months” with a leg injury.

The youngster, who was called up to the England training squad for the first time earlier this month, suffered the injury in the Warriors’ Challenge Cup victory over Salford Red Devils.

“He’s torn some ligaments in the adductor,” said Wigan head coach Matt Peet. “We’re awaiting the scan results to determine whether he’ll need an operation.

“It’s unfortunate but it’s part of the game. We have some good strength in depth (to cope) but obviously it’s not good news for him.”

On the positive side, the Warriors do have some returnees back for the visit of Hull FC in Super League this week, with Bevan French and Iain Thornley both named in their 21-man squad.

Peet confirmed that French “will play” but did not reveal how he will fit into the team following Jai Field’s excellent start to the season at full-back.