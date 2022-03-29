Castleford Tigers have fresh injury concern ahead of Toulouse Olympique clash

Castleford Tigers are set to be without prop forward Daniel Smith for the visit of Toulouse Olympique on Friday.

Smith was the only player to pick up an injury in Castleford’s morale-boosting Challenge Cup triumph at Leeds Rhinos last weekend, according to assistant coach Andy Last.

The severity of his calf problem is yet to be determined but he is expected to be out at least for this week and possibly the cup quarter-final at Hull Kingston Rovers as well.

“We’ll have that scanned and we’re waiting for a timescale on that,” said Last. “He’s probably not going to be available for selection for the next couple of weeks.

“But everybody else has come through unscathed which is great news for us with a busy period coming up and some big games.”

Last said that while Castleford’s attacking prowess of the team sparkled at Headingley last week, he was just as pleased with the defensive progress.

“We are a very dangerous team to play against but we test you right across the park, whether we go through you with the power of our forwards, or around you with the power, skill and X-factor of our backs,” he said.

“I think the big thing was making sure we did the other side of the game as well as we possibly could and I thought defensively it was a really positive step.”