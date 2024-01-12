Wigan Warriors enter into second dual-registration agreement

WIGAN WARRIORS have entered into a second dual-registration agreement alongside their current one with Wakefield Trinity, striking up a partnership with League One side Midlands Hurricanes.

The arrangement between the two clubs will see Wigan players continue to be registered to the Warriors and also registered to play for the Hurricanes.

When a Wigan player goes on dual registration to Hurricanes, that player will be eligible to play and train with both clubs. The player is restricted to play in one fixture per scheduled round of fixtures in any given week and would not be eligible to play twice for Hurricanes and Wigan during the same weekend.

Speaking on the dual registration agreement, Wigan’s Head of Youth Shane Eccles said: “Midlands have been building for a few years now and moving into a new stadium this year is helping develop them and expand Rugby League to a wider audience.

“This partnership is an opportunity for our young players to experience playing at a different level alongside helping the midlands develop further, both on and off the field. We look forward to working with Mark Dunning and giving our players a new opportunity in their development along our pathway.”

Meanwhile, Hurricanes head coach Mark Dunning said: “It’s great news that the club partnership with Wigan Warriors is finalised and announced.“

“Wigan are one of the top clubs in the world and Current Super League champions so to have this holistic partnership that runs from bootroom to boardroom is fantastic and one that is very exciting.”

