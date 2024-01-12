John Kear makes bold Wakefield Trinity and Featherstone Rovers claim ahead of Championship 2024

FORMER Wakefield, Widnes, Batley and Bradford head coach John Kear has set his stall out early for predictions for the 2024 Championship season.

Kear believes that Trinity will top the pile of the second tier quite convincingly but that writing off Featherstone Rovers – who have seen 19 players exit since the end of the 2023 season – is the wrong thing to do.

Wakefield not only have a new owner at the helm in the shape of Matt Ellis, but they also have a brand-new coaching staff and a whole host of new players.

For Kear, Trinity look stronger now in the Championship than they did in Super League last year.

“I think they are stronger now, they have got a stronger team now than they had in Super League last year. It’s credit to the commitment of the new owner and obviously the smartness of Daryl (Powell) and his recruitment team,” Kear told League Express.

“They look very strong, they will be a handful for anyone in the Championship. They will finish top. I think Wakefield will sew it up and sew it up quite convincingly.”

On Featherstone, Kear believes that entrusting the youth will help Rovers going forward.

“Sometimes it surprises you, you could say on paper they look weaker but young lads are getting opportunities and sometimes young lads bring a vibrancy and enthusiasm. They only need a half decent start and they may kick on and have a really good year.

“I think they are a really interesting team to follow and monitor and it will be a really interesting season in the Championship.

“All those that left were the older ones which was my point about giving young lads a chance and sometimes they pleasantly surprise you and I think that’s what James Ford (Rovers’ head coach) will be hoping for.”

