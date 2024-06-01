Wigan Warriors fall to brilliant Catalans Dragons in Wheelchair Challenge Cup final

CATALANS DRAGONS retained the Wheelchair Challenge Cup with an emphatic 81-18 win over Wigan Warriors in the final at EIS Sheffield.

Catalans burst into an early 22-0 lead with four tries – two scored by Jérémy Bourson, including a spectacular diving finish, and two set up by him, for Nicolas Clausells and Arno Vargas.

Wigan, contesting their first final, fought back with tries from Declan Roberts and Adam Rigby, both converted by Roberts, but another period of Warriors pressure ended with a Clausells try on the counter.

Bourson then completed a first-half hat-trick to put Catalans 34-12 ahead at the break – and their domination only continued in the second period.

England star Seb Bechara scored twice and further tries were added in succession by Vargas and Bourson (his fourth).

Vargas completed his hat-trick on the hour and Damien Doré finished a lightning-quick team move that showcased all Catalans’ speed and skill.

Bechara scored a stunning long-range try for his treble and Nicolas Clausells also got his third in the final minute, with a Rigby consolation for Wigan in between converted by Jack Heggie.

Catalans: Joël Lacombe, Jérémy Bourson, Nicolas Clausells, Arno Vargas, Damien Doré. Subs: Gilles Clausells, Victor Puly, Seb Bechara.

Tries: Bourson (5, 15, 33, 59), N Clausells (8, 29, 80), Vargas (12, 56, 61), Bechara (41, 50, 72), Doré (63)

Goals: N Clausells 4/5, Bechara 1/1, G Clausells 7/8

Field-goals: G Clausells (53)

Wigan: Chris Greenhalgh, Adam Rigby, Jack Heggie, Declan Roberts, Phil Roberts. Subs: Martin Lane, Nathan Roberts, Mark Williams.

Tries: D Roberts (17), Rigby (20, 79)

Goals: D Roberts 2/2, Heggie 1/1