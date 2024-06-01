1895 Cup Final between Wakefield Trinity and Sheffield Eagles to be shown live on Super League +

THE 2024 AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final between Sheffield Eagles and Wakefield Trinity will be shown live on SuperLeague+ next Saturday evening (June 8).

The match, which kicks off at 545pm, will be streamed live and free from Wembley Stadium to all SL+ members, whether or not they have a subscription to the Betfred Super League coverage which has been available all season.

This will be the fifth Final of the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup, a competition that was launched in 2019 to give non-Super League clubs a second and more realistic chance to reach Betfred Challenge Cup Finals Day at Wembley.

Sheffield Eagles were the inaugural winners in 2019, beating Widnes Vikings in the Final, with Anthony Thackeray, their current captain, winning the first Ray French Award as Player of the Match.

For Wakefield Trinity, this will be a first Wembley appearance since the 1979 Challenge Cup Final, when they were beaten by Widnes, and their seventh in all.

They were Challenge Cup winners against Hull in 1960, Huddersfield in 1962, and twice against Wigan in 1946 and 1963, before losing to Leeds in the famous Watersplash Final of 1968.

The AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final completes a full day of Rugby League at Wembley Stadium which kicks off with the traditional curtain-raiser, the inspiresport Champion Schools Final for Year 7 Boys, this year between St Peter’s Catholic HS of Orrell (Wigan) and Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf (Cardiff).

The 2024 Steven Mullaney Memorial Game, named after a youngster who died in a road traffic accident soon after representing Wakefield Schools at Wembley in 1986, will be shown live on the RFL’s YouTube channel, kicking off at 10am.

Saturday June 8

Inspiresport Champion Schools Year 7 Boys Final – St Peter’s Catholic HS v Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf – 10am, live on YouTube

Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup Final – Leeds Rhinos v St Helens – 1145am, live on BBC2

Betfred Challenge Cup Final – Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors – 3pm, live on BBC1

AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final – Sheffield Eagles v Wakefield Trinity – 545pm, live on SuperLeague+ – SuperLeague+ | Live Rugby League (superleagueplus.co.uk)

