Wigan Warriors forward Willie Isa suffers horror lip injury in Catalans Dragons loss

EVERYONE knows that rugby league players are a different breed when it comes down to toughness on the field.

Injuries are often part and parcel of the sport, but sometimes an injury can make you step back and think ‘ouch.’

One such injury came in the shape of Willie Isa and his lip in Wigan Warriors’ home defeat to Catalans Dragons last night.

After going into a collision with two Dragons players, Isa appeared to catch a knock to his mouth. It didn’t look too serious until blood started pouring from his mouth as he lay prone on the floor.

As soon as Isa got up, his first reaction was to play the ball – and he even waved away his club doctor as referee Marcus Griffiths tried to get the veteran off the field.

Of course, Isa did come off the field to have his lip stitched up in the dressing room, but it definitely showed what rugby league people are made of!