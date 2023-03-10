Four Super League games scheduled tonight and their current status due to snow

THE snow has taken a hold in parts of the UK with potential consequences for eight Super League sides.

With Leeds Rhinos hosting Wakefield Trinity, the former has confirmed that the game is still on after terrific work by the groundspeople at Headingley.

Tonight's @SuperLeague game against @WTrinityRL is ON! Planning and preparations by @ryangolding_ and his team have ensured the pitch and the stadium will be cleared ahead of tonight's clash

— Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) March 10, 2023

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Giants released a statement, saying: “With heavy snow fall overnight in Huddersfield, club and stadium officials are, as yet, unable to get to the ground. The forecast does brighten during the day and roads will no doubt improve. Further news of tonight’s game will be given at midday.”

With heavy snow fall overnight in Huddersfield, club and stadium officials are, as yet, unable to get to the ground. The forecast does brighten during the day and roads will no doubt improve. Further news of tonight's game will be given at midday. — Huddersfield Giants (@Giantsrl) March 10, 2023

Hull KR have confirmed their fixture against the Warrington Wolves is on but with the Cheshire club travelling across the country to Craven Park, it remains to be seen whether Daryl Powell’s men will actually be able to reach the destination.

Leigh Leopards have yet to give an update.