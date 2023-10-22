Wigan Warriors given massive boost as Junior Nsemba signs new Super League deal

WIGAN WARRIORS have been given a huge boost for the future with Junior Nsemba penning a new four-year deal with the club.

While still eligible to play for the Academy, the 19-year-old made his debut for the Warriors against Hull KR in August 2022 – his only appearance last year – but the 6’5” forward has made 13 appearances for Matt Peet’s side in 2023, in which he scored his first try for the Club in the Challenge Cup victory over Leeds Rhinos at Headingley in May.

On signing the long-term deal, Nsemba said: “Every time I put the badge on it’s my proudest moment knowing I am representing such a great Club, and I’m grateful for being able to stay here for another four years.

“I can’t wait to continue the journey in my hometown with my family and friends and especially the fans because of the huge support they show week in, week out.

“I’d like to thank Matt, Kris Radlinski and Ian for putting their trust in me and giving me this opportunity.”

Matt Peet said: “We are all delighted that Junior will be with us for at least four more years, he is an outstanding young man and a talented player.

“I’m really looking forward to helping him develop on and off the field. He is someone who we have very high expectations for.”

