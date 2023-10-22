England make perfect start to Tonga Test Series as Hull KR’s Mikey Lewis wows

ENGLAND made the perfect start to their three-match Test Series against Tonga with an impressive

A brilliant Mikey Lewis break set the platform for the first try of the afternoon with Toby King going in following a Victor Radley pass. Harry Smith’s superb conversion made it 6-0 after nine minutes.

The visitors hit back five minutes later when Starford To’a finished well in the corner on his Tonga debut. However, Isaiya Katoa couldn’t convert as England still led 6-4.

A perfectly threaded kick saw another debutant register a four-pointer when Tyson Frizell followed up a pinpoint Tui Lolohea grubber just after the midway point in the first-half. Katoa’s conversion made it 10-6 to Tonga.

It was the third debutant that crossed on the half-hour mark when more Lewis magic saw the halfback dummy his way through the line for a special solo score. Smith knocked over the extras to restore England’s two-point lead at 12-10.

Katoa levelled proceedings just before half-time when England were found guilty of pushing in the ruck, but the Tongan halfback missed the chance to go into the sheds with the lead with a missed penalty.

It was a game of nip and tuck early in the second-half, but it was a brilliant pass from Jack Welsby that saw Tom Johnstone grab a try on his own debut on 54 minutes. Smith couldn’t convert as England led 16-12.

And Johnstone notched his second shortly after, intercepting a loose pass to run in from halfway. Smith converted to make it 22-12.

Tom Burgess almost made it safe with eight minutes to go, but he was held up and the Tongans hit back as Tolutau Koula flew in at the corner for a fantastic try. Katoa converted to set up a grandstand finish at 22-18.

England

Jack Welsby – 9

Tommy Makinson – 7

Harry Newman – 6

Toby King – 6

Tom Johnstone – 8

Mikey Lewis – 9

Harry Smith – 7

Tom Burgess – 6

Daryl Clark – 6

Mike McMeeken – 6

John Bateman – 6

Elliott Whitehead – 6

Victor Radley – 7

Substitutes

Danny Walker – 6

Morgan Knowles – 7

Matty Lees – 6

Chris Hill – 8

Tries: King, Lewis, Johnstone 2

Goals: Smith 3/4

Tonga

Will Hopoate – 6

Starford To’a – 7

Will Penisini- 5

Moses Suli – 5

Tolutau Koula – 7

Tui Lolohea – 6

Isaiya Katoa – 6

Addin Fonua-Blake – 9

Siliva Havili – 6

Moeaki Fotuaika – 5

Tyson Frizell – 7

Keaon Koloamatangi – 7

Felise Kaufusi – 6

Substitutes

Dion Teaupa – 5

Tevita Tatola – 6

Haumole Olakau’atu – 7

Hame Sele – 5

Tries: To’a, Frizell, Koula

Goals: Katoa 3/4

Referee: Liam Moore

Half-time: 12-12

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.