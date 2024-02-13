Wigan Warriors given World Club Challenge boost as Penrith Panthers star set to miss clash

WIGAN WARRIORS have been given a boost in their quest to lift the World Club Challenge with Penrith Panthers star Jarome Luai set to miss the highly-anticipated clash.

The fixture, which takes place on Saturday 24 February, will see reigning Super League champions Wigan go up against reigning NRL premiers Penrith at the DW Stadium.

However, there has been much debate about whether or not Samoan international Luai would make the clash after dislocating his shoulder prior to last year’s finals.

The 27-year-old would then play in the NRL Grand Final against Brisbane Broncos but would have to leave the field in the second-half after aggravating the problem.

Now, it’s been confirmed that Luai will travel with the Penrith squad, but he will not play.

“He won’t play in the World Club Challenge because he’s not just ready,” Panthers boss Ivan Cleary told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“He can continue his rehab, and he deserves to be there as a reward for everything he’s done for our team and our club. He’s super close, I just want him staying with the team and training.”

It remains to be seen who will replace Luai to partner Nathan Cleary in the halves in two weeks’ time.

