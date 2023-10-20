Wigan Warriors halfback Harry Smith reportedly ‘appearing’ on radar of NRL clubs

ACCORDING to the Daily Telegraph, Wigan Warriors halfback Harry Smith is reportedly ‘appearing’ on the radar of NRL clubs.

Smith, who masterminded a 10-2 triumph over Catalans Dragons in the Super League Grand Final last weekend, has one more year left on his deal with the Warriors.

Now, the Daily Telegraph has claimed the following: “Wigan and England half Harry Smith has become the latest overseas star to appear on the radar of NRL clubs at a time when the code is desperately crying out for young playmakers.

“The 23-year-old Smith made his full England debut earlier this year in a big win over France, scoring a try and kicking nine goals.

“He has played more than 100 games for Super League giants Wigan and established himself as one of their best players, catching the eye of NRL clubs in the process as they prepare to launch a fresh raid on Super League.

“Smith has one year remaining on his deal with Wigan and looks ripe for the picking. Crucially, his agent Iestyn Harris has Australian ties through Sam and Liam Ayoub, who worked with him on deals that delivered Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce to Newcastle.”

Of course, Wigan will not be wanting to let go of Smith who has improved week by week since debuting for the Warriors back in 2019.

Smith has registered 12 tries, 98 goals and four drop goals in five seasons, but the Wiganer has been mightily impressive in 2023 as the Warriors lifted the Super League Grand Final trophy.

