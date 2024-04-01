Wigan Warriors’ Harvey Makin urged to make most of Super League loan chance at London Broncos

WHILE key forward Marcus Stock is reflecting on a 150th career appearance, his new London pack colleague Harvey Makin is eyeing a productive stint down south.

Highly-rated 20-year-old Wigan prop Makin had a loan spell at Championship side Barrow cut short by his parent club in order to move 290 miles away to the Broncos on an initial one-month deal.

He was debuted in Sunday’s defeat to Huddersfield at the Cherry Red Records Stadium, with Mike Eccles’ men next in Super League action at Hull KR on Friday.

Wigan Academy product Makin made one appearance for the Broncos last season, in the 20-18 Championship win at Batley in June, and was also farmed out to League One Oldham as well as having a spell at Barrow who, while they had signed him on a season-long deal for this year, knew Wigan had a recall option.

The Wigan St Judes junior product came through the development system to sign his first Wigan contract in 2020 and he represented Lancashire at Academy level the year after.

The Warriors have high hopes for him and transition coach John Duffy has urged him to maximise his time in the capital.

“Harvey has spent around a month with Championship side Barrow, and we would like to put on record our thanks to them for assisting in his journey and development,” he said.

“London will provide an opportunity for that next step up, which we feel Harvey is up to and we look forward to seeing him develop by playing at Super League level.”

Originally from Milton Keynes, versatile Stock represented England Universities and started out in the old Sheffield development system before playing for Hemel Stags and York.

He joined the Broncos ahead of last season, when he played in the second row in the 18-14 Championship Grand Final win over Toulouse in France.

He made his 150th career appearance and 39th for London in the 42-0 Challenge Cup sixth-round defeat at Warrington and said: “At 27, I had started to accept that the dream of playing Super League may never happen, and even though we’d won promotion, it took a few weeks to sink in.

“Although results haven’t been going our way and we are doing it tough with injuries I’ve been loving the challenge of Super League and I am determined to make the most of it.”

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.