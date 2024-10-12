Wigan Warriors hit by blow in early exchanges of Super League Grand Final

WIGAN WARRIORS have been hit by a serious blow early on in the Super League Grand Final.

With the Warriors enjoying their first spell of possession near Hull KR’s line following a Luke Thompson break, Junior Nsemba took the ball in with great force.

However, he was tipped into what looked like a dangerous position, forcing the young forward off the field.

It was an uncompromising tackle from Rovers’ James Batchelor, but there were no repercussions from referee Chris Kendall or video referee Liam Moore.

Nsemba, however, has had to go through a Head Injury Assessment to determine whether or not he will be allowed to return to proceedings.

