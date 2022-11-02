Wigan Warriors’ John Bateman reportedly on the verge of huge move

WIGAN Warriors star John Bateman is reportedly on the verge of a huge move.

Bateman, who is currently on England duty in the Rugby League World Cup, has been linked with a move back to the NRL but this time with the Wests Tigers.

The Daily Telegraph has reported that Bateman is set to sign a three-year deal with Wests to become part of the new-look forward pack that includes new signing Isaiah Papali’i.

Bateman’s first stint in the NRL earned him considerable raps when he moved to the Canberra Raiders ahead of the 2019 season, winning the 2019 Dally M second-rower of the year award.

The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, however, left Bateman homesick and he returned to the Warriors.

Now though the Daily Telegraph is reporting that “the Tigers are hoping to sign-off on the deal in the coming days.”

Wests struggled greatly during the 2022 NRL season, with the Concord club finishing bottom of the ladder and Michael Maguire losing his job.

Brett Kimmorley took charge on an interim basis but now Tim Sheens will take over the reins for 2023 with club legends Robbie Farah and Benji Marshall as his assistants.

Wests have also been linked to Parramatta Eels duo Mitchell Moses and Dylan Brown in recent weeks as the Tigers aim to rebuild.