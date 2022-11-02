Ex-Salford Red Devils and Wigan Warriors star Morgan Escare’s new club CONFIRMED

FORMER Salford Red Devils and Wigan Warriors fullback Morgan Escare has officially joined a new club.

After Salford revealed that Escare had left the club yesterday, it has now been revealed that the Frenchman has joined French Elite One side Carcassonne.

Carcassonne, the current French Elite One champions, have made quite the coup considering Escare has been an established Super League player for almost a decade.

Welcome home… Morgan Escaré has signed for @FFRXIII Elite One side Carcassonne.

❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/8JoNPdIWxs — Toulouse-Catalan Media 🇫🇷🏉 (@catalanmedia) November 1, 2022

Fullback Escare came through the ranks at the Catalans Dragons to make his debut in 2013, but after almost 100 appearances later, the Frenchman left to join the Wigan Warriors.

Escare made 77 appearances in four seasons for the Lancashire club, spending time on loan at Wakefield Trinity before making the permanent move to the Salford Red Devils ahead of the 2021 Super League season.

However, the fullback again spent time out on loan with Wakefield and then most recently the Barrow Raiders, but he has now left the UK for an opportunity with Carcassonne back in his native France.

The 31-year-old has established a reputation for himself over the years for being one of the most exciting attacking outlets in Super League, but has found opportunities limited in recent seasons.

Escare most recently played for France in their three World Cup games against Samoa, Greece and England at the tournament.