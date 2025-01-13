Wigan Warriors legend Martin Offiah makes bizarre appearance on Arsenal Fan TV following Manchester United win

IF you think you have woken up in a parallel universe reading the above headline, be assured, you have not.

Wigan Warriors legend Martin Offiah has made a bizarre appearance on the iconic Arsenal Fan TV podcast following Manchester United’s win over the Gunners in the FA Cup over the weekend.

United ended up securing victory over Arsenal on penalties following a 1-1 draw in normal and extra time, with Offiah being interviewed by AFTV host Robbie Lyle after the game.

Offiah, who is a Manchester United fan, said: “People used to call me a glory hunter because I’m from Hackney but I lived up north as a Wigan Warriors player and now an ambassador, but now people feel sorry for me. Things change.

“You have to play the hands you’re dealt. You’ve got to be a thermostat rather than a thermometer – don’t just react, just say ‘What can I do to make things better’ which is what the fans and players have got to do.

“In life, you never know what is going to happen. I was just a little black kid from Hackney who didn’t know nothing and I’ve got a statue outside Wembley. How do you do that?

“That’s got to be a bigger leap than Arsenal winning the Premiership – they’re more likely to do it.”