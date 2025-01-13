Challenge Cup broadcasting picks revealed as Goole Vikings set for memorable occasion

THE tie between Waterhead Warriors and Leigh Miners Rangers, which had been selected for coverage by BBC Sport on iPlayer and red button, will now be broadcast on its rearranged date next Saturday (Jan 18) with the same 1230pm kick-off.

BBC Sport and RL Commercial have also confirmed their Second Round selection as the historic fixture between London Broncos and Goole Vikings on Saturday January 25, also with a 1230pm kick-off.

That will be the first competitive fixture for the Vikings, the newest member club of the Rugby Football League who made a successful application to play in Betfred League One in 2025, and are coached by the three-times Challenge Cup winner Scott Taylor.

Tuesday evening’s Third Round draw will also be live on BBC red button and iPlayer from 630pm.

Betfred Challenge Cup, January 11-12

First Round results – Hammersmith Hills Hoists 4 Siddal 18, Aberavon Fighting Irish 16 Blackbrook 32, Eastern Rhinos 4 Wests Warriors 66

Revised Second Round draw:

GB Police or York Acorn v London Chargers or Oulton Raiders

Halifax Panthers v Thatto Heath or Orrell St James

Dewsbury Moor or Haresfinch v Dewsbury Rams

Barrow Raiders v Crosfields or Maryport

Mirfield or Royal Navy v Workington Town

London Broncos v Goole Vikings (confirmed Saturday Jan 25, 1230pm, live on BBC Sport)

Lock Lane or Doncaster Toll Bar v Hunslet RLFC

Waterhead Warriors or Leigh Miners v Featherstone Rovers

Wests Warriors v British Army or RAF

Whitehaven v Swinton Lions (confirmed Saturday Jan 25, 3pm)

Stanley Rangers or Hunslet ARLFC v West Hull or Edinburgh Eagles

Rochdale Hornets v Widnes Vikings (confirmed Sunday Jan 26, 3pm)

Oldham v Rochdale Mayfield or Telford Raiders

Keighley Cougars v York Knights (confirmed Sunday Feb 2, 3pm)

Sheffield Eagles v West Bowling or Cutsyke Raiders

Bradford Bulls v Doncaster

Blackbrook v Longhorns or Ince Rose Bridge

Midlands Hurricanes v Siddal

Cornwall v North Wales Crusaders (confirmed Sunday Jan 26, 1pm)

Newcastle Thunder v Batley Bulldogs