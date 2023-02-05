Wigan Warriors legends fall to defeat in shock cross-code switch but Tommy Leuluai scores remarkable try

WIGAN WARRIORS legends Tommy Leuluai and Sean O’Loughlin came out of retirement in a shock cross-code switch at the weekend.

Both men took to the centre for Wigan rugby union club against Eccles RFC, but they couldn’t stop the 15-man side from falling to a 26-24 defeat to the first-placed side.

The Wigan rugby club are currently second bottom of the Counties competition and brought in O’Loughlin and Leuluai as a bid to stop the bad run of form.

And though Leuluai scored a magnificent solo try, it wasn’t enough to stop his new side from defeat.

Skyrugby was one of the interested viewers and the Twitter account managed to capture the moment that 37-year-old Leuluai sidestepped his way through the Eccles defence and race to the line.