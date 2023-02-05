Hull FC thrash youthful Wakefield Trinity to underline Super League credentials

HULL FC emphatically put Wakefield Trinity to the sword in a rout that saw new signings Tex Hoy, Jake Clifford, Liam Sutcliffe and Brad Dwyer run riot.
It was 34-0 at half-time and 56-0 at full-time as Tony Smith’s men ran riot over a youthful Wakefield team.
Hull FC started the brighter of the two sides with Chris Satae forcing his way over from close range after Samisoni Langi was penalised for a ball steal. Jake Clifford’s conversion made it 6-0.
Clifford was the man of the moment and his pinpoint kick to the corner saw Adam Swift fly through the air for a brilliant score. The Black and Whites’ new halfback converted from the touchline as Hull led 12-0.
Hull were in the ascendancy by now and they had their third just before the midway point in the first-half with Swift going in at the corner again. Clifford was this time off target from exactly the same place as the visitors led 16-0.
Joe Cator was the next to romp home for the Black and Whites as Clifford’s conversion put Hull 22-0 up after less than half an hour.
It was two tries in two minutes when Jack Brown went over as Clifford converted to make it 28-0, with Liam Sutcliffe adding to Wakefield’s woe moments later.
34-0 down at half-time and things got worse for Trinity within seven minutes of the second-half as Darnell McIntosh flew for the corner.
Clifford’s conversion miss left the score at 38-0.
Joe Lovodua pounced on his own grubber kick as the hour approached after Jorge Taufua misjudged the bounce with Clifford making it 44-0.
Swift registered his hat-trick to bring up the 50-point mark with ten minutes of the game left as Ben McNamara converted to make it 50-0.
And Hull had just enough time for Davy Litten to cross and put the icing on the cake with a fine score. McNamara again converted to round off the scoring at 56-0.
Wakefield Trinity
3 Corey Hall
18 Lee Kershaw
1 Oliver Farrar
29 Joe Law
2 Jorge Taufua
21 Samisoni Langi
7 Kobe Poching
10 Jai Whitbread
20 Morgan Smith
17 Renouf Atoni
26 Dane Windrow
19 Kevin Proctor
14 Jordy Crowther
Substitutes
4 Ed Hunter
5 Jake Camplin
6 Charlie Abraham
8 Eddie Battye
9 Tommy Corke
11 Ethan Wood
12 Luke Mearns
16 Jordan Schofield
22 Rob Butler
25 Harvey Smith
28 Ellis Roberts
30 Oliver Pratt
Hull FC
1 Tex Hoy
5 Darnell McIntosh
17 Cam Scott
4 Liam Sutcliffe
2 Adam Swift
19 Ben McNamara
7 Jake Clifford
10 Chris Satae
33 Brad Dwyer
30 Scott Taylor
12 Jordan Lane
23 Josh Griffin
13 Brad Fash
Substitutes
9 Danny Houghton
14 Joe Lovodua
15 Joe Cator
16 Kane Evans
20 Jack Brown
24 Matty Laidlaw
25 Davy Litten
26 Harvey Barron
27 Will Gardiner
31 Nick Staveley
Tries: Satae, Swift 3, Cator, Brown, Sutcliffe, McIntosh, Lovodua, Litten
Goals: Clifford 6/8, McNamara 2/2