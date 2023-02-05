Hull FC thrash youthful Wakefield Trinity to underline Super League credentials

HULL FC emphatically put Wakefield Trinity to the sword in a rout that saw new signings Tex Hoy, Jake Clifford, Liam Sutcliffe and Brad Dwyer run riot.

It was 34-0 at half-time and 56-0 at full-time as Tony Smith’s men ran riot over a youthful Wakefield team.

Hull FC started the brighter of the two sides with Chris Satae forcing his way over from close range after Samisoni Langi was penalised for a ball steal. Jake Clifford’s conversion made it 6-0.

Clifford was the man of the moment and his pinpoint kick to the corner saw Adam Swift fly through the air for a brilliant score. The Black and Whites’ new halfback converted from the touchline as Hull led 12-0.

Hull were in the ascendancy by now and they had their third just before the midway point in the first-half with Swift going in at the corner again. Clifford was this time off target from exactly the same place as the visitors led 16-0.

Joe Cator was the next to romp home for the Black and Whites as Clifford’s conversion put Hull 22-0 up after less than half an hour.

It was two tries in two minutes when Jack Brown went over as Clifford converted to make it 28-0, with Liam Sutcliffe adding to Wakefield’s woe moments later.

34-0 down at half-time and things got worse for Trinity within seven minutes of the second-half as Darnell McIntosh flew for the corner.

Clifford’s conversion miss left the score at 38-0.

Joe Lovodua pounced on his own grubber kick as the hour approached after Jorge Taufua misjudged the bounce with Clifford making it 44-0.

Swift registered his hat-trick to bring up the 50-point mark with ten minutes of the game left as Ben McNamara converted to make it 50-0.

And Hull had just enough time for Davy Litten to cross and put the icing on the cake with a fine score. McNamara again converted to round off the scoring at 56-0.

Wakefield Trinity

3 Corey Hall

18 Lee Kershaw

1 Oliver Farrar

29 Joe Law

2 Jorge Taufua

21 Samisoni Langi

7 Kobe Poching

10 Jai Whitbread

20 Morgan Smith

17 Renouf Atoni

26 Dane Windrow

19 Kevin Proctor

14 Jordy Crowther

Substitutes

4 Ed Hunter

5 Jake Camplin

6 Charlie Abraham

8 Eddie Battye

9 Tommy Corke

11 Ethan Wood

12 Luke Mearns

16 Jordan Schofield

22 Rob Butler

25 Harvey Smith

28 Ellis Roberts

30 Oliver Pratt

Hull FC

1 Tex Hoy

5 Darnell McIntosh

17 Cam Scott

4 Liam Sutcliffe

2 Adam Swift

19 Ben McNamara

7 Jake Clifford

10 Chris Satae

33 Brad Dwyer

30 Scott Taylor

12 Jordan Lane

23 Josh Griffin

13 Brad Fash

Substitutes

9 Danny Houghton

14 Joe Lovodua

15 Joe Cator

16 Kane Evans

20 Jack Brown

24 Matty Laidlaw

25 Davy Litten

26 Harvey Barron

27 Will Gardiner

31 Nick Staveley

Tries: Satae, Swift 3, Cator, Brown, Sutcliffe, McIntosh, Lovodua, Litten

Goals: Clifford 6/8, McNamara 2/2