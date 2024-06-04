Wigan Warriors make appeal decisions on Adam Keighran and Tyler Dupree

WIGAN WARRIORS will not be appealing the bans handed to both Tyler Dupree and Adam Keighran following indiscretions during the club’s 19-18 win over Warrington Wolves last weekend.

Both were handed three-match penalty notices by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel yesterday afternoon.

Whilst Dupree was slapped with a Grade D Headbutt charge, Keighran was given a Grade D Head Contact charge, which will see both miss the Wembley event on Saturday.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast