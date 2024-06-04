Featherstone Rovers’ new signing leaves Championship club for personal reasons

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS’ new signing, Jayden Tanner, has left the Championship club for personal reasons.

The 23-year-old signed for Rovers in February, but failed to make an impact for the second tier and has subsequently returned to Australia.

The young prop joinsed the Rovers following an extremely impressive 2023 campaign where he forced his way into the Canterbury Bulldogs team, featuring three times in the NRL season.

Tanner also capped off a stellar year by winning Canterbury’s NSW Cup player of the year award.

The departure of the 23-year-old is offset by the signing of Leigh Leopards forward Ben Nakubuwai on a deal until the end of the season.

