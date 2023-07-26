Wigan Warriors’ new signing Tyler Dupree slams claims he is a “journeyman” after leaving Salford Red Devils

THE big news that came out of Super League yesterday afternoon was the signing of Tyler Dupree by the Wigan Warriors.

The 23-year-old forward, who debuted for England earlier this year in a mid-season season Test against France, has left Salford Red Devils after 35 appearances for the Championship.

Now Dupree has taken to social media giant Twitter to slam claims that he is a “journeyman” after making the immediate move.

Dupree tweeted: “Mad how this is my “8th club” but didn’t play for one of em and was on loan to 3😂 but yeah bit of a journey man apparently.”

Dupree began his career with the Leeds Rhinos, but the forward failed to make an appearance between 2018 and 2020.

During his time at Headingley, the 23-year-old had loan spells at Featherstone Rovers, York Knights and Batley Bulldogs before leaving Leeds permanently for Oldham ahead of the 2021 season.

18 appearances for the Roughyeds later and Dupree made the move to the Widnes Vikings where he impressed enough during 2020 to be given a shot by Salford for the 2022 Super League season.

It’s fair to say the forward’s rise has been meteoric with Dupree becoming one of the most exciting young props in the northern hemisphere.