Wigan Warriors outline stance on move for rugby union star following recent reports

WIGAN WARRIORS have chosen to distance themselves from a rugby union star following recent reports linking the Super League club with a move for current Saracens and England linchpin Owen Farrell.

Hailing from Wigan with his father and current Ireland rugby union boss Andy Farrell often hailed a Wigan hero, there is no wonder that son Owen is consistently being linked with the 13-man code.

However, the Warriors have “laughed off” suggestions that Farrell could be heading their way, as per The Rugby Paper.

Farrell was part of the recent Saracens side that won the English Premiership Final last weekend with a 35-25 triumph over Sale, and with the current England fly-half/centre admitting that he loves watching Wigan.

“I always wonder if I could do it, if I’d be any good,” Farrell told the Daily Mirror.

“I love the game, I love watching Wigan,” the 31-year old continued. “I’m obsessed with the NRL, I watch as much as I can.

“Until I moved down south, until there was talk of my dad moving to rugby union, I didn’t know what rugby union was. Like, I’d see the England games sometimes and see the World Cup and I’d see some Six Nations, but I weren’t really into it, if I’m honest.

“The love for the game came later on. But my first love was nothing but rugby league.”

However, with Farrell now 31 years old and still doing the business in the 15-man code, it appears increasingly unlikely that he would ever pursue a chance in rugby league.