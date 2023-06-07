Warrington Wolves’ Josh McGuire trial notes revealed as “term of abuse towards disabled individuals” main striking point

THE notes behind the 12-match ban handed to Warrington Wolves forward Josh McGuire have now been revealed.

On Tuesday night, McGuire was summoned to an Operational Rules Tribunal to fight a Grade F Unacceptable Language charge given to him following Warrington’s 30-12 loss to the Leigh Leopards.

McGuire, pleading not guilty, was unsuccessful in his appeal with the notes from that tribunal now available.

The incident concentrated around an incident between the Warrington man and Leigh winger Josh Charnley, who, after been tackled reported McGuire to a touch judge for “words being personal to a member of his family”.

The Tribunal concluded that the RFL had “proved to a high standard, approximate to beyond reasonable doubt that Mr McGuire had said the offending words”.

Evidence from Charnley was gathered with the former England international considered to be “an impressive, credible and balanced witness” whilst “McGuire was not” with the latter stating that he chose the word “rat” rather than what he was accused of.

The Tribunal was clear that Charnley had not fabricated the incident and that “he took no pleasure in making the accusation but felt compelled to do so having regard to the seriousness of the offence.”

Meanwhile, McGuire was said to be focused on making character statements about himself rather than what actually happened during that game.

Warrington forwards Joe Philbin and Sam Kasiano were also called as character witnesses but “added nothing to the issue” according to the notes.

Why?: “They were a considerable distance away (5 and 10 metres) when the offending words were said. Mr Kasiano belatedly said that he heard the word “rat” used by Mr McGuire. His evidence on this was inconsistent with earlier evidence he had given and in the view of the Tribunal was contrived.”

Why McGuire was given 12 matches – a ban outside the normal guidelines

McGuire’s seven-match ban at the start of the year counted against him and that he “had failed to respond to the education received The Tribunal adopted the reasoning of the RFL as to why the offence should be treated so seriously”.

Not only that, but during the game and the subsequent hearing Charnley “had been profoundly and understandably upset by the remark”.

In fact, the Tribunal actually concluded that the “minimum” sanction was in fact a 12-match ban and £1000 fine.

Subsequently, McGuire’s future at Warrington is thought be under threat.