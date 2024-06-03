Wigan Warriors pair given lengthy bans as Castleford Tigers, Leigh Leopards and Salford Red Devils players also charged

TYLER DUPREE and Adam Keighran will miss Wigan Warriors’ Challenge Cup Final clash against Warrington Wolves after both were handed three-match penalty notices by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel this morning.

Whilst Dupree was slapped with a Grade D Headbutt charge, Keighran was given a Grade D Head Contact charge, which will see both miss the Wembley event on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Brad O’Neill was also given a Grade A Dangerous Contact charge but he has incurred just a £250 fine and will be available to play in the showpiece final.

Castleford Tigers’ Liam Watts has also been charged with Grade A Dangerous Contact with Frankie Halton (Leigh Leopards), Deon Cross (Salford Red Devils), Rhys Kennedy (London Broncos) and Harry Rushton (Huddersfield Giants) have all been slapped with Grade B Dangerous Contact charges and £250 fines.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast