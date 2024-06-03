Allegation of unacceptable language broadcast live on Sky Sports as London Broncos player makes complaint

ANOTHER allegation of unacceptable language has been made by a London Broncos player – this time Hakim Miloudi – during the club’s 34-4 defeat to Salford Red Devils on Sunday afternoon.

It’s the second player that a Broncos player has alleged that ‘unacceptable language’ has been aimed at him, with Hull FC’s Herman Ese’ese being charged with such an allegation and then subsequently being cleared by the RFL last week.

However, this time the audio from Miloudi was clear. After being tackled by two Salford players, the Frenchman gesticulated to referee Liam Rush that he had been targeted by abuse in the tackle.

“He’s saying French c**t,” Miloudi claimed, which was heard on the Sky Sports cameras before referee Rush explained to the London man not to repeat the language.

Rush himself then said: “There’s been an allegation of unacceptable language. It will go on report. I haven’t heard anything and neither has the touch judge so it will go on report.”

Miloudi, meanwhile, was incandescent, with Rush pleading with the Frenchman to keep calm, saying: “Hakim, listen, it will now be investigated. You need to keep your head.”

Matty Foster of Salford has subsequently been referred for further investigation.

London were eventually defeated 34-4 by the Red Devils with the Broncos still searching for their second win of the 2024 Super League season.

