Wigan Warriors post increasing financial loss

WIGAN WARRIORS have posted an increasing financial loss for the year 2023.

The Lancashire club posted their accounts on Companies House, with the report showing that the club recorded an operating loss of £1.637 million last year – an increase from £1.154 million in 2022.

Salary costs bore the brunt of this, with an increase of £300,000 from £4.8 million to £5.1 million from 2022 to 2023, but the club is expecting turnover to increase to over £7.5 million by 2024 – that figure would represent a massive jump from the £6.6589 million posted for 2023.

That turnover will stem from growth in matchday receipts, sponsorship and retail that they have incurred during the 2024 Super League season.

The report also shows that Wigan’s attendances have grown from 12,280 to 13,586 in 2023.

