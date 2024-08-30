Three bold predictions for the end of the 2024 Super League season

THE 2024 Super League season is almost over – and what a whirlwind of a season it has been.

From London Broncos beating Catalans Dragons to Wigan Warriors lifting the Challenge Cup, from Castleford Tigers overcoming St Helens away from home for only the second time in 30 years to Hull KR and Warrington Wolves offering real hope of a new name on the Super League Grand Final, 2024 has been one to remember.

But, it still isn’t over so what three bold predictions can be made for the business end of the season?

Hull KR will win the Grand Final

They have been steadily building for a number of years, but 2024 will finally be Hull KR’s year. Of course, they will likely have to come up against either Wigan Warriors or Warrington Wolves on their way, but Rovers will have learned from their mistakes in the Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Wigan. Willie Peters’ side are in pole position to finish top, but they will not be content with that as expectation rises to new heights in East Yorkshire.

London Broncos won’t finish bottom

It’s been a bittersweet year for the London Broncos after deservedly earning their place in Super League in 2023. The capital club know that they will not be part of the top flight in 2025 and so recruitment for this season followed that tack. However, the Broncos – and head coach Mike Eccles in particular – have done themselves proud with three wins. In doing so, they now sit level on points with big-spending Hull FC – and we have backed London to leapfrog the Black and Whites.

Both Leeds and Leigh will finish in the play-offs

Whilst St Helens and Catalans continue to falter towards the back end of the season, the same cannot be said of Leigh and Leeds with both the Leopards and Rhinos enjoying a recent resurgence. Adrian Lam’s men and Brad Arthur’s side have closed the gap to just one and two points respectively to St Helens in fifth and Catalans in sixth. And with form on their side, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see both Leigh and Leeds leapfrog Catalans and Saints.

