Wigan Warriors prop Mike Cooper forced to retire following “neurological advice”

WIGAN WARRIORS prop Mike Cooper has been forced to retire with immediate effect.

Following his most recent concussion during his last appearance for the Warriors, the 35-year-old received neurological advice to finish playing or risk more serious damage.

Cooper has played 23 times for Wigan after joining the club part way through the 2022 season, quickly establishing himself amongst the leadership group.

He suffered a serious knee injury in the Good Friday Derby in 2023 which saw him sidelined for the rest of the year before returning at the start of 2024 and became a Betfred World Club Challenge winner in the 16-12 win over Penrith Panthers.

His time with Wigan brings to an end a career that saw him make over 270 appearances in two spells with Warrington Wolves, and almost 70 appearances with St George Illawarra. The 35-year-old also represented England on 13 occasions.

Cooper said: “I am gutted that my playing days have ended this way, however that’s sport. To finish my career at Wigan has been a fantastic way to bring it to an end. The club is steeped in winning history and to have played a part in adding to that will always remain with me as a highlight of my time in the game.

“To the board, my teammates and the coaching staff, I will forever be thankful for the opportunity to wear the cherry and white. A special mention has to go to Matt, who has backed me from the start, he has gone above and beyond through some difficult times and I hope that I have repaid that faith during my time here. To all the players, staff and fans at our club thank you! It’s more than just a club, it really is a family!”

Wigan Warriors Head Coach Matt Peet said: “Working with Mike for the last three seasons has been a privilege. He has brought a great deal to our environment on and off the field. It has been great to get to know his family and particularly his two sons Oscar and George who mean the world to Mike.

“He can finish his career with immense pride in his achievements, the memories he has made and the way he has carried himself. I consider him a good friend and look forward to seeing him flourish in his life after rugby.”

Warriors Chief Executive Kris Radlinski said: “From the moment that Mike walked through the door to our club, he has been a pleasure to deal with. He added that element of experience when we needed it. He has had an outstanding career on both sides of the world and I am so pleased that he managed to capture that elusive Super League ring with us. A champion of a bloke.”

Chairman Professor Chris Brookes added: “Mike is everything that is special about our club, a committed, dedicated, loyal and proud man, inspiring those around him with his passion and sheer enjoyment of Rugby League.

“He has made a very special contribution both to Wigan Warriors and also England Rugby League and I know from personal experience there is no one more honoured to have represented our Country. I am both privileged and humbled to call him a friend.”

