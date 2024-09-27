Matt Moylan reportedly set to make bombshell Leigh Leopards decision

LEIGH LEOPARDS are reportedly set to lose Matt Moylan at the end of the season.

That’s according to the Daily Telegraph which has reported that the veteran playmaker is set to retire at the end of the 2024 Super League season and take up a coaching role back in Australia.

The 33-year-old has become a key part of the Leopards’ outfit during the 2024 campaign, making 22 appearances and helping Leigh make the play-offs against all odds.

Moylan joined the Leopards on a two-year deal following 191 first-team appearances in the NRL for Penrith Panthers and Cronulla Sharks across a ten-year period.

The 33-year-old also made three appearances for the New South Wales Blues and has one Australia cap to his name, also earning honours representing NSW City, Prime Minister’s XIII and the NRL All Stars.

The Leopards do, however, have both Gareth O’Brien and new signing David Armstrong waiting in the wings to play at fullback.

