Wigan Warriors prop Sam Eseh makes short-term move to Super League rivals

WIGAN WARRIORS prop Sam Eseh has made the short-term loan move to Castleford Tigers on a two-week loan deal.

Eseh joins from Wigan, whom he joined in 2024 from Wakefield Trinity. He has featured in the Super League on 14 occasions, all with Wakefield so comes to the Tigers holding Super League experience.

The blockbusting forward, who hails from Leeds, is a 6ft 4in prop forward who won the 2022 Championship Young Player of the Year.

On signing the Wigan prop on loan, Castleford’s director of rugby Danny Wilson said: “We needed to add some presence to our pack especially with all the injuries and suspensions.

“Sam is a great fit and comes from a good club who will certainly add quality to our team. When we knew he was available we acted quickly. I would like to thank Wigan for their assistance.”

Eseh is the fourth signing Castleford have made in the past week, joining Hull KR pair Louis Senior and Corey Hall as well as former Hull FC fullback Tex Hoy.

