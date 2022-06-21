Wigan Warriors receive big injury boost ahead of Toulouse Olympique game

Wigan Warriors will name Kai Pearce-Paul in their squad for the visit of Toulouse Olympique on Friday.

The forward has been out for almost three months with a leg injury, missing Wigan’s run to Challenge Cup glory.

But 21-year-old Pearce-Paul, who was named in the England training squad at the start of the year, has completed his recovery and is now back in contention.

“He’s in fantastic condition, he’s been training the house down,” said Warriors head coach Matt Peet.

“He’s such a good lad, he works hard and he’s been a credit to everyone the way he’s trained through his injury.

“For a young player, that first extended period of injury can be a real learning curve for you. He’s certainly attacked it with the same sort of intensity we’ve seen from him in the past.”

Injury-wise, Wigan will only be without Cade Cust and Iain Thornley, through shoulder and knee issues respectively, against Toulouse, with Peet not willing to put a timescale on either.