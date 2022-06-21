Catalans Dragons suffer big double injury blow

Catalans Dragons have confirmed that both Arthur Mourgue and Jordan Dezaria will be sidelined for the near future by injury.

Both players suffered injuries playing for France in their mid-season international win over Wales last weekend.

Fullback Mourgue was withdrawn at half-time with an ankle injury and Catalans have now confirmed ligament damage which will keep the 23-year-old out for between four and six weeks.

Forward Dezaria, 25, was seen on crutches after the match and his foot fracture will require surgery.

The Dragons have not put a timeframe on his recovery yet but he is likely to at least miss much of the remainder of the season.

Catalans are currently in second place in the Super League table and return to action on Sunday at Castleford Tigers.