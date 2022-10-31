Wigan Warriors release sleek away kit for Super League 2023

IT’S that time of the year when all rugby league clubs are preparing their kits for the Christmas rush.

A lot of Super League clubs have already released their home kits, with the away kits now in the pipeline – and the Wigan Warriors have released their away jersey tonight.

It’s definitely a thing of beauty with the club going for a navy shirt with a neon design consisting of multi-coloured flashes and a purple effect.

Club sponsors such as OpenExchange are included with the principal sponsor on the front of the replica shirt with their logo. The shirt also carries the logos of Technical Partner, hummel, together with sponsors The Skinny Food Co, Davanti Tyres, Steve Woods Ltd, Node4 and Complete Roofing Systems.

The replica shorts feature Loch Lomond Whiskies whilst the socks carry the logo of Pall Mall Carpets.