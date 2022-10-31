Tony Smith gives Hull FC recruitment update following Jake Clifford signing and Jake Connor exit

IT’S been a busy few months for Hull FC following the departure of Brett Hodgson after two seasons at the club.

Former Hull KR boss Tony Smith has been given the reins following a lengthy spell at the Robins and he has since overseen the departure of Jake Connor and the signing of Newcastle Knights halfback Jake Clifford.

However, when asked about further recruitment, Smith believes that the spending for 2023 has been done – though he is always on the lookout for potential improvement.

“We are not in a position to do that (sign anyone else), we don’t have the funding to do that. We have been able to do some business on the back of Jake Connor’s decision to go elsewhere which freed us up to get Jake Clifford,” Smith told BBC Humberside.

“In terms of other recruitment at the moment, no, we are not in a position to do that at this stage. We are not looking to do anything as such. If things change then certainly. A coach is to look at how they can improve a team going forward but we want to work within our means and I don’t want anything stretched when it can’t be stretched.”

Smith also emphasised how keen he is to help young players progress through to the first-team.

“My job is to get the best out of what I’ve got and I will do that – and I am happy to do that. I am hoping there are some young guys coming through that want to make a name for themselves. Age isn’t a barrier, it’s about ability and physicality and mentality,” Smith continued.

“As much as we would like a roster full of world-class players and at the top of tree, it’s hard to do and it’s not feasible. What we have to do is produce some fo our own and give an opportunity to guys to be that world-class player.