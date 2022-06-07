Wigan Warriors reveal extent of Iain Thornley injury blow

Wigan Warriors centre Iain Thornley will be out of action for the next six weeks with a knee injury.

Thornley suffered the injury in the early stages of last weekend’s Super League victory at Castleford Tigers.

Warriors head coach Matt Peet has revealed that the 30-year-old has medial collateral ligament (MCL) damage.

“He’s had a scan. He’s done damage to his MCL and he will probably miss six weeks,” said Peet, whose Wigan side travel to Salford Red Devils on Friday.

“It’s disappointing for Iain. He can’t get a run at the moment.”

Thornley rejoined Wigan from Leigh Centurions ahead of this season but has been limited to nine appearances through successive injuries.

The Warriors are also currently without Cade Cust (shoulder), Kai Pearce-Paul (leg) and Morgan Smithies (suspended).