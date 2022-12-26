Wigan Warriors reveal plan to replace John Bateman ahead of Super League 2023

WIGAN WARRIORS have revealed the plan to replace John Bateman ahead of the 2023 Super League season.

Bateman has left the DW Stadium immediately for a ‘significant transfer fee’ which leaves a massive gap in the pack for the Warriors.

Having said that, there is absolutely no panic amongst the Wigan club with the statement released this morning outlining the replacement for Bateman is within Matt Peet’s squad already.

Wigan said: “There will be no immediate replacement for John as players have their contracts agreed with their Clubs.

“The recruitment of two class centres in Toby King and Jake Wardle means that Willie Isa and Kai Pearce-Paul can move back to their preferred positions at back row and with Liam Farrell and Morgan Smithies, we have lots of options.

“We will continue to monitor the squad and the marketplace as the 2023 Super League season unfolds.”

Of course, Wigan will also be losing Kai Pearce-Paul ahead of the 2024 season with the youngster striking up an NRL deal with the Newcastle Knights.

Whether that will spark a big recruitment drive at the end of 2023 remains to be seen, but the Warriors have been able to replace quality in the past.