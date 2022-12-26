John Bateman breaks silence on new move following Wigan Warriors and Super League exit

JOHN BATEMAN has broken his silence on his new move following Wigan Warriors and Super League exit.

The Wigan club, this morning, announced that the former Bradford Bulls packman would be leaving the DW Stadium with immediate effect going into 2023.

And, now the Wests Tigers have confirmed Bateman’s signature on a four-year deal with immediate effect.

Bateman has spoken on the move for the first time.

“I can’t wait to begin a new chapter at a club that I know is going places,” he said.

“There has been a lot of change at Wests Tigers over the past few months and everything I hear is positive.”

Wests Tigers Head Coach Tim Sheens says Bateman is an important addition to the team.

“He’s a world class player with an enormous work ethic,” said Sheens. “He’s the type of player who leads by example.

“I have no doubt John will make a big contribution to this club over the next few years.”

Wests Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe says the addition of Bateman is yet another step in the right direction for the Concord club.

“We are delighted to welcome John and his family to the club,” Pascoe said.

“This is another important piece in what we are building as a club, and I know John will play a very important role in the time that he is with us.”