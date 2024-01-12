Wigan Warriors send message to Super League rivals with four-year deal for Jai Field

WIGAN WARRIORS have laid down an incredible marker to their Super League rivals with the news that Jai Field has signed a new four-year deal.

The livewire Australian was out of contract at the end of the 2024 Super League season, but now he has committed his long-term future to the Warriors that will see him stay at the club until the end of 2027.

In his time at Wigan so far, Field has made 59 appearances and scoring 43 tries.

Wigan Chief Executive, Kris Radlinski commented: “Jai would be one of my favourite players to watch. I very often remind Matt Peet that we cannot take his excellence for granted. His skill level, speed, fitness and all-round ability are seriously impressive. I would say to Wigan fans to enjoy and cherish his ability as players like Jai do not come around very often.

“It’s crucial to acknowledge the dedication these players demonstrate to our club, often leaving behind family and friends on the other side of the World. Let’s ensure that we express our love and appreciation for them wholeheartedly.”

Head Coach Matt Peet said: “Everyone associated with the Wigan Warriors will know that this is an excellent move for the Club. Jai works hard on his game, he is an outstanding player and is an important part of what we are building.

“Our fans love him and rightly so, he is exciting to watch and one of those players that will inspire future generations of Rugby League players. I look forward to building our working relationship and hopefully seeing Jai enjoying success both on and off the field.”

On his new deal with the Club, Field said: “I’m really pleased to be extending my stay here at Wigan. I’m very grateful that the Club and the fans have shown so much faith in me over the past few seasons. It really did make it an easy decision to extend.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of being here so far and I’m looking forward now. Hopefully, we are building towards something special with this group that the Club and coaches have put together and that really excites me to be hanging around.”

