Ex-Wakefield Trinity veteran Kevin Proctor set to debut for new club this weekend

FORMER Wakefield Trinity veteran Kevin Proctor is set to debut for his new club this weekend.

Proctor’s debut for AS Carcassonne in the French Elite One domestic competition has been delayed due to a ban he picked up in Wakefield Trinity’s second-to-last game of the 2023 Super League season.

However, the former New Zealand international will be turning out for the French side this weekend as they get ready to take on SO Avignon.

The club announced Proctor’s arrival at the club earlier today with the 34-year-old keen to move on from a disappointing spell in Super League with Wakefield.

Proctor made 21 appearances for Trinity during the 2023 season, but couldn’t help the West Yorkshire side stave off relegation to the Championship after just four wins in the top flight all year.

