Wigan Warriors set to host four major music artists during 2024 Super League season

WIGAN WARRIORS are set to host four major music artists during the 2024 Super League season.

Two-time Ivor Novello award winner Richard Ashcroft will return to Wigan for a two night performance at Robin Park Arena.

The outdoor show will take place on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 July, with the Billinge-born 52-year-old set to rock the Douglas Valley once again. Formerly the frontman of The Verve, it will be the first time Ashcroft has played in Wigan since the famous Haigh Hall concert in front of 35,000 people, now an iconic moment in music history, just over 25 years ago.

James Arthur is one of the world’s biggest streaming artists, with over 38 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone. He has scored four top 10 albums, with 2016’s Back From The Edge hitting the Number 1 spot and over his career has collaborated with the likes of Anne-Marie, Sigala, Rudimental, Marshmello and many more.

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will perform at Robin Park Arena on Thursday 18 July 2024.

Following a successful 2023, which has already seen the release of the highly anticipated, critically acclaimed fourth studio album, ‘Council Skies’, the band will play at Robin Park Arena ahead of a sold-out homecoming gig at Manchester’s Wythenshawe Park on August Bank Holiday weekend.

Last but not least, Wigan natives The Lathums will also be performing on Friday July 19.

Following on from the success of their first studio album ‘How Beautiful Life Can Be’, released in September 2021, the band released ‘From Nothing to a Little Bit More’ in March 2023 with the group touring in early 2024.

They will be supported by the Nottingham singer-songwriter Jake Bugg, who was nominated for Best Breakthrough Act at the Brits in 2013 and won Best Solo Artist at the 2015 NME Awards.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.